US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe waits to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. Photo: AP
Trump spy chief John Ratcliffe stirs dispute over China election-meddling views
- Director of National Intelligence may hold up report on foreign influence, arguing that China should be cited more prominently for attempting to sway US voters
- Ratcliffe’s concerns fuelled by new intel providing fuller picture of what Beijing either did or planned to do to keep Trump from being re-elected, insiders say
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
