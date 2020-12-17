US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe waits to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. Photo: AP US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe waits to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. Photo: AP
US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe waits to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Trump spy chief John Ratcliffe stirs dispute over China election-meddling views

  • Director of National Intelligence may hold up report on foreign influence, arguing that China should be cited more prominently for attempting to sway US voters
  • Ratcliffe’s concerns fuelled by new intel providing fuller picture of what Beijing either did or planned to do to keep Trump from being re-elected, insiders say

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:03am, 17 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe waits to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. Photo: AP US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe waits to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. Photo: AP
US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe waits to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE