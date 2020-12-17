The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine vials are supposed to hold five doses, but pharmacists have found they have enough for a sixth or even a seventh dose. Photo: Bloomberg The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine vials are supposed to hold five doses, but pharmacists have found they have enough for a sixth or even a seventh dose. Photo: Bloomberg
politico | Coronavirus: FDA says Pfizer vaccine vials hold extra doses, expanding supply

  • Using every drop from overfilled vials could boost available doses by up to 40 per cent
  • Some pharmacists had thrown away leftover vaccine due to confusion over US agency’s rules

Updated: 7:29am, 17 Dec, 2020

