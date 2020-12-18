Federal investigators have been combing through networks in recent days to determine what hackers had been able to access or steal. Photo: AFP
politico | US nuclear weapons agency breached amid massive cyberattack
- Hackers accessed systems at the National Nuclear Security Administration, which maintains the US nuclear weapons stockpile
- The perpetrators are believed to have gained access to the federal agencies’ networks by compromising the software company SolarWinds
