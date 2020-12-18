US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette speaks with journalists in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in February. Photo: Reuters
US issues new bans on Chinese power equipment on military bases
- Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette says move is meant to protect US electric infrastructure from cyber and other attacks
- Restrictions come days after it was revealed that suspected Russian hackers breached the US Treasury, Department of Commerce and other agencies
