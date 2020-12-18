The Moderna vaccine is set to begin distribution in the US as soon as the FDA gives the green light. Photo: AFP The Moderna vaccine is set to begin distribution in the US as soon as the FDA gives the green light. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: FDA panel recommends use of Moderna vaccine in US

  • The recommendation by outside experts virtually assures a second option for protection against Covid-19 in the pandemic-ravaged nation
  • The FDA is expected to grant emergency use authorisation for Moderna’s shot as early as late Thursday or Friday

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:47am, 18 Dec, 2020

The Moderna vaccine is set to begin distribution in the US as soon as the FDA gives the green light. Photo: AFP
