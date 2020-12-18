Surrounded by US Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches a football game at the United States Military Academy on December 12. Photo: AP Surrounded by US Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches a football game at the United States Military Academy on December 12. Photo: AP
Donald Trump silent as suspected Russian cyberattack poses ‘grave’ threat to US

  • US President-elect Joe Biden will ‘not stand idly by’ on massive cyberattack that Donald Trump hasn’t addressed
  • Hackers also targeted US government agency tasked with securing nuclear weapons stockpiles

Updated: 3:22pm, 18 Dec, 2020

