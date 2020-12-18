US Vice-President Mike Pence receives the Covid-19 vaccine in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US Vice-President Mike Pence gets Covid-19 vaccine on live TV
- Pence’s wife Karen and Surgeon General Jerome Adams were also vaccinated during the televised White House event
- President-elect Joe Biden expects to receive his jab as soon as next week
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US Vice-President Mike Pence receives the Covid-19 vaccine in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP