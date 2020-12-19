A cyberattack that affected the US has now been shown to have compromised systems in several countries around the world. image: Shutterstock
Massive cyberattack grows beyond US, heightening fears as it hits targets worldwide
- Microsoft president Brad Smith said victims of the cyberattack were also found in Belgium, Britain, Canada, Israel, Mexico, Spain and UAE
- James Lewis, vice-president at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said the attack may end up being the worst to hit the United States
Topic | Cybersecurity
A cyberattack that affected the US has now been shown to have compromised systems in several countries around the world. image: Shutterstock