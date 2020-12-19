Boeing 60-737 MAX planes. Photo: Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times / TNS
Boeing ‘inappropriately coached’ test pilots after fatal 737 MAX crashes, says US Senate report
- The report noted Southwest Airlines was able to operate more than 150,000 flights without confirmation that required maintenance had been completed
- Boeing said on Friday it takes ‘seriously the committee’s findings and will continue to review the report in full’
