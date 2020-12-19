Vice-President Mike Pence, accompanied by Chief of Space Operations at US Space Force General John Raymond, left, Acting Defence Secretary Chris Miller, second from right, and Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, right. Photo: AP
politico | Mike Pence announces Space Force members will be called ‘guardians’
- The name was chosen from suggestions made by members of the Space Force, who have been colloquially known as ‘space professionals’
- Some on Twitter immediately connected the name to the Guardians of the Galaxy films
