Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou alleged actions had ‘no genuine connection’ to US, her lawyers say
- The US’ claim that it has jurisdiction over Meng’s actions is based ‘on non-US business transactions between non-US corporations using non-US banks’, her lawyers say
- Huawei lawyers also submitted seven affidavits from legal experts to support their claims
