The US is currently witnessing a brutal winter surge, with nearly 115,000 people hospitalised. Photo: AP The US is currently witnessing a brutal winter surge, with nearly 115,000 people hospitalised. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

US authorises Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use amid winter surge

  • The two-dose regimen is the second vaccine to be deployed in a Western country after one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech
  • Millions of doses will begin shipping out as early as this weekend from cold-storage sites outside Memphis and Louisville

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:07pm, 19 Dec, 2020

