The US is currently witnessing a brutal winter surge, with nearly 115,000 people hospitalised. Photo: AP
US authorises Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use amid winter surge
- The two-dose regimen is the second vaccine to be deployed in a Western country after one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech
- Millions of doses will begin shipping out as early as this weekend from cold-storage sites outside Memphis and Louisville
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
