Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivering a speech to National Constituent Assembly members at the Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas on Friday. Photo: AFP Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivering a speech to National Constituent Assembly members at the Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas on Friday. Photo: AFP
Biden to seek talks with Venezuela’s Maduro in reversal of Trump plan

  • US president-elect will push for free and fair elections in Venezuela, offering sanctions relief in return
  • Maduro has signalled an interest in improving relations with the US when Biden takes office, even as support for the political opposition in his country wanes

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:45pm, 19 Dec, 2020

