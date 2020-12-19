US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Russia was on the list of “folks that want to undermine our way of life, our republic, our basic democratic principles”. Photo: AFP
Pompeo: ‘pretty clear’ Russia behind cyberattack on US
- US secretary of state says Moscow made ‘significant effort’ to embed code inside US government systems and private companies
- ‘We should buckle up. This will be a long ride,’ a cybersecurity expert said of the effort it will take to get elite hackers out of US computer systems
