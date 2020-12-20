General Gus Perna, left, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar visit the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Operation Center in Washington, DC. Photo: US Department of Health and Human Services / AFP
United States begins rolling out the first batches of Moderna coronavirus vaccine
- On Saturday, the first doses were being moved from the manufacturing centre to warehouses in preparation for shipping on Sunday
- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced late on Friday that it had granted emergency approval for the vaccine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
General Gus Perna, left, and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar visit the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Operation Center in Washington, DC. Photo: US Department of Health and Human Services / AFP