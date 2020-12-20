A Chinese flag hangs from a pole near the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation headquarters in Shanghai, China on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg A Chinese flag hangs from a pole near the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation headquarters in Shanghai, China on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
China vows countermeasures after United States blacklists more than 60 of its firms

  • DJI, the world’s biggest drone maker, said it was ‘disappointed’ about the blacklisting but will not stop US customers buying its products
  • Chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation and drone giant SZ DJI Technology Co were among the companies listed

Associated Press
Updated: 4:29am, 20 Dec, 2020

