Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with Minister of Health Patty Hajdu, holds an empty Covid-19 vaccine vial. Photo: Reuters
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau to be vaccinated publicly ‘when his turn comes’
- Canada began vaccinating people in high-risk categories on December 14
- Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for the virus in March and he spent two weeks in quarantine
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with Minister of Health Patty Hajdu, holds an empty Covid-19 vaccine vial. Photo: Reuters