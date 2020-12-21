Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with Minister of Health Patty Hajdu, holds an empty Covid-19 vaccine vial. Photo: Reuters Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with Minister of Health Patty Hajdu, holds an empty Covid-19 vaccine vial. Photo: Reuters
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with Minister of Health Patty Hajdu, holds an empty Covid-19 vaccine vial. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau to be vaccinated publicly ‘when his turn comes’

  • Canada began vaccinating people in high-risk categories on December 14
  • Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for the virus in March and he spent two weeks in quarantine

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:55am, 21 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with Minister of Health Patty Hajdu, holds an empty Covid-19 vaccine vial. Photo: Reuters Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with Minister of Health Patty Hajdu, holds an empty Covid-19 vaccine vial. Photo: Reuters
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with Minister of Health Patty Hajdu, holds an empty Covid-19 vaccine vial. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE