The US Capitol in Washington. Congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a US$900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months. Photo: Bloomberg The US Capitol in Washington. Congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a US$900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months. Photo: Bloomberg
The US Capitol in Washington. Congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a US$900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  United States & Canada

US Congress seals deal on US$900 billion stimulus package

  • Package would be the second-largest stimulus in US history, following a US$2.3 trillion aid bill passed in March
  • It comes as the pandemic accelerates, infecting more than 214,000 people in the country each day

Topic |   US Politics
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:59am, 21 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The US Capitol in Washington. Congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a US$900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months. Photo: Bloomberg The US Capitol in Washington. Congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a US$900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months. Photo: Bloomberg
The US Capitol in Washington. Congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a US$900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE