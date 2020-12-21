The US Capitol in Washington. Congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a US$900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months. Photo: Bloomberg
US Congress seals deal on US$900 billion stimulus package
- Package would be the second-largest stimulus in US history, following a US$2.3 trillion aid bill passed in March
- It comes as the pandemic accelerates, infecting more than 214,000 people in the country each day
Topic | US Politics
