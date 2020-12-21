The breach came in the form of an update for network-monitoring software by a company called SolarWinds, infected with Russian malware. Photo: Reuters
Global impact of suspected Russian cyberattack revealed
- Hackers compromised at least 200 victims worldwide, and the final number could rise from there
- President Donald Trump, without evidence, surmised the attack might have come from China
Topic | Computer hackers
