President Donald Trump has lost before judges of both political parties, including some he appointed. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump wants US Supreme Court to overturn Pennsylvania election results
- Latest filing seeks to overturn three separate Pennsylvania Supreme Court decisions with a single appeal
- The Supreme Court has already rejected efforts to overturn Biden’s victory in pivotal states
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
President Donald Trump has lost before judges of both political parties, including some he appointed. Photo: TNS