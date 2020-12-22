A policeman walks away from the damaged cockpit of the Pan Am plane that exploded and crashed over Lockerbie, Scotland in December 1988 with 259 people on board. Photo: AFP
US charges Libyan ‘bomb maker’ over 1988 Lockerbie plane attack
- Abu Agila Mohammad Masud allegedly helped build the device that blew up Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland exactly 32 years ago, killing 259 people on board
- Masud is in Libyan custody, but US Attorney General William Barr is ‘optimistic’ that he will be turned over to the United States
Topic | Aviation
A policeman walks away from the damaged cockpit of the Pan Am plane that exploded and crashed over Lockerbie, Scotland in December 1988 with 259 people on board. Photo: AFP