US President-elect Joe Biden receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine from nurse practitioner Tabe Mase in Newark, Delaware, on Monday. Photo: AP US President-elect Joe Biden receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine from nurse practitioner Tabe Mase in Newark, Delaware, on Monday. Photo: AP
US President-elect Joe Biden receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine from nurse practitioner Tabe Mase in Newark, Delaware, on Monday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Joe Biden receives coronavirus vaccination

  • ‘There’s nothing to worry about,’ the president-elect says in a show of support for the inoculation campaign
  • Biden, 78, faces heightened risk of complications from Covid-19 and has gone to lengths to minimise exposure during the presidential campaign and transition

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 5:59am, 22 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President-elect Joe Biden receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine from nurse practitioner Tabe Mase in Newark, Delaware, on Monday. Photo: AP US President-elect Joe Biden receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine from nurse practitioner Tabe Mase in Newark, Delaware, on Monday. Photo: AP
US President-elect Joe Biden receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine from nurse practitioner Tabe Mase in Newark, Delaware, on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE