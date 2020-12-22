US President-elect Joe Biden receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine from nurse practitioner Tabe Mase in Newark, Delaware, on Monday. Photo: AP
politico | Joe Biden receives coronavirus vaccination
- ‘There’s nothing to worry about,’ the president-elect says in a show of support for the inoculation campaign
- Biden, 78, faces heightened risk of complications from Covid-19 and has gone to lengths to minimise exposure during the presidential campaign and transition
