politico | Joe Biden, Donald Trump aides see little value in White House meeting

  • As of this weekend, Trump has waited longer than any president in nearly a century to sit down with his successor
  • Advisers say he and Biden may never come face to face, even on the incoming leader’s Inauguration Day

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Updated: 7:33am, 22 Dec, 2020

Those close to US President Donald Trump (left) believe inviting President-elect Joe Biden (right) to the White House or even talking to him would risk being perceived as conceding the race. Photos: AFP Those close to US President Donald Trump (left) believe inviting President-elect Joe Biden (right) to the White House or even talking to him would risk being perceived as conceding the race. Photos: AFP
