Those close to US President Donald Trump (left) believe inviting President-elect Joe Biden (right) to the White House or even talking to him would risk being perceived as conceding the race. Photos: AFP
politico | Joe Biden, Donald Trump aides see little value in White House meeting
- As of this weekend, Trump has waited longer than any president in nearly a century to sit down with his successor
- Advisers say he and Biden may never come face to face, even on the incoming leader’s Inauguration Day
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Those close to US President Donald Trump (left) believe inviting President-elect Joe Biden (right) to the White House or even talking to him would risk being perceived as conceding the race. Photos: AFP