US House passes US$900 billion stimulus package, heads for Senate vote

  • Senate will have to vote on the bill; the White House has said Donald Trump will sign it
  • Deal will spare millions of jobless workers days away from seeing benefits expire

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:39am, 22 Dec, 2020

Republican and Democratic legislators finally hammered out a stimulus plan after months of wrangling. Photo: Bloomberg
