Republican and Democratic legislators finally hammered out a stimulus plan after months of wrangling. Photo: Bloomberg
US House passes US$900 billion stimulus package, heads for Senate vote
- Senate will have to vote on the bill; the White House has said Donald Trump will sign it
- Deal will spare millions of jobless workers days away from seeing benefits expire
