A maskless Santa Claus poses with children from a group protesting against coronavirus restrictions in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Canada’s largest province Ontario announces post-Christmas shutdown
- Lockdown for 28 days in southern part of province, 14 days in less populated north
- Ontario and neighbouring Quebec account for 84 per cent of Canada’s 14,228 deaths
