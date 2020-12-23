Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
Coronavirus: Top US scientist Anthony Fauci gets Moderna vaccine
- The widely respected doctor said he was taking the shot ‘as a symbol to the rest of the country’ about his confidence in its safety and efficacy
- A new poll shows Americans’ willingness to take a coronavirus vaccine as soon as they can has jumped to 46 per cent – up from 26 per cent in October
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday. Photo: TNS