Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday. Photo: TNS Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: Top US scientist Anthony Fauci gets Moderna vaccine

  • The widely respected doctor said he was taking the shot ‘as a symbol to the rest of the country’ about his confidence in its safety and efficacy
  • A new poll shows Americans’ willingness to take a coronavirus vaccine as soon as they can has jumped to 46 per cent – up from 26 per cent in October

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:49am, 23 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday. Photo: TNS Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bethesda, Maryland, on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE