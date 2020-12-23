US Military Academy cadets attend the 2020 graduation ceremony at West Point, New York, in June. The prestigious military school has been shaken by its biggest cheating scandal in decades. Photo: AFP
Elite US military school West Point rocked by major cheating scandal
- More than 70 cadets were accused of breaking the academy’s honour code after teachers found irregularities in their exam answers
- This is the biggest such scandal at West Point since 1976, when 152 students were accused of cheating
