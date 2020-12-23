The lawsuit accuses Walmart of failing to take its gatekeeping duties as a pharmacy seriously. Photo: AP
US sues Walmart, claiming it helped fuel opioid crisis
- The lawsuit says the retail giant created a system that turned its 5,000 in-store pharmacies into a supplier of highly addictive painkillers
- The opioid epidemic has claimed the lives of roughly 450,000 people across the US since 1999 due to overdoses
Topic | Fentanyl and other opioids
