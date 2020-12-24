Then Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is interviewed in New Hampshire in February. Photo: AFP
Ex-US presidential hopeful Andrew Yang officially running for New York mayor
- The former Democratic candidate became a household name during the 2020 campaign for his support of universal basic income
- A recent poll shows him leading the field with 17 per cent of respondents saying they would support him
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
