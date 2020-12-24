A health worker prepares the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters A health worker prepares the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters
A health worker prepares the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: 1 million vaccinated as US eyes return to normal next summer

  • Delays, however, mean the target of injecting 20 million Americans by the end of the year is ‘unlikely to be met’
  • Top diseases expert Antony Fauci hopes for an ‘umbrella of protection over the entire country’ by the middle or end of summer

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:46am, 24 Dec, 2020

