Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on December 11. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou wants Canada bail conditions eased
- Defence lawyers say they will make a request related to ‘the daytime supervision’ of their client outside her curfew hours
- Meng’s bail conditions include curfew in one of her two Vancouver mansions, a GPS monitoring ankle bracelet and daytime supervision by private security guards
Topic | Huawei
Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on December 11. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP