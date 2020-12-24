Marine One, with US President Donald Trump on board, departs the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg Marine One, with US President Donald Trump on board, departs the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Marine One, with US President Donald Trump on board, departs the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  United States & Canada

Explainer |
What happens if the US government runs out of money after Christmas?

  • Donald Trump’s threat not to sign a $2.3 trillion spending package means parts of the US government may have to shut down
  • Here’s what happens if the White House and Congress cannot approve a spending plan by Monday

Topic |   US Politics
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:13am, 24 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Marine One, with US President Donald Trump on board, departs the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg Marine One, with US President Donald Trump on board, departs the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Marine One, with US President Donald Trump on board, departs the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE