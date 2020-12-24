A person holds a QAnon flag during a rally to protest the results of the US election in Washington. Photo: Reuters
In flailing bid to reverse US election loss, Donald Trump turns to his last hardcore base: QAnon heroes
- Trump has recently hosted three QAnon figures at the White House and toyed with suggestions circulating in the conspiracy movement’s community
- The group believes the president is fighting a Satan-worshipping cabal of paedophile elites who control Washington
Topic | Donald Trump
