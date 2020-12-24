Special freezers for coronavirus vaccines are loaded onto a transport aircraft near the Ottawa airport, Ontario. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Canada deploys boats, planes to vaccinate remote indigenous communities
- Most indigenous communities are expected to use Moderna’s vaccine because it remains stable at 2-8 Celsius for 30 days
- But distributing the shot across difficult and remote terrain will be a challenge as some communities are reachable only by boat
