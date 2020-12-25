If US President Donald Trump does not sign the package into law, unemployment benefits for about 14 million Americans will lapse starting on Saturday and the US government would be forced into a partial shutdown beginning on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Republicans block Donald Trump’s demand for US$2,000 coronavirus cheques
- US president plays golf in Florida two days after his surprise push for big changes to a US$2.3 trillion Covid-19 aid and government spending package
- A government shutdown looms if Trump does not sign the package – which passed by wide, bipartisan margins – into law
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
If US President Donald Trump does not sign the package into law, unemployment benefits for about 14 million Americans will lapse starting on Saturday and the US government would be forced into a partial shutdown beginning on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE