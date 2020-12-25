Richard and Mayumi Heene leave court after sentencing in Fort Collins, Colorado, in December 2009. Photo: AP
US parents pardoned for bizarre ‘balloon boy’ hoax that fooled millions worldwide
- Richard and Mayumi Heene falsely claimed in 2009 that their six-year-old son Falcon had floated away in a home-made balloon shaped like a flying saucer
- The couple were accused of trying to use the publicity to land their own reality TV series
Topic | Offbeat
Richard and Mayumi Heene leave court after sentencing in Fort Collins, Colorado, in December 2009. Photo: AP