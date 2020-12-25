Richard and Mayumi Heene leave court after sentencing in Fort Collins, Colorado, in December 2009. Photo: AP Richard and Mayumi Heene leave court after sentencing in Fort Collins, Colorado, in December 2009. Photo: AP
Richard and Mayumi Heene leave court after sentencing in Fort Collins, Colorado, in December 2009. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

US parents pardoned for bizarre ‘balloon boy’ hoax that fooled millions worldwide

  • Richard and Mayumi Heene falsely claimed in 2009 that their six-year-old son Falcon had floated away in a home-made balloon shaped like a flying saucer
  • The couple were accused of trying to use the publicity to land their own reality TV series

Topic |   Offbeat
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:21am, 25 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Richard and Mayumi Heene leave court after sentencing in Fort Collins, Colorado, in December 2009. Photo: AP Richard and Mayumi Heene leave court after sentencing in Fort Collins, Colorado, in December 2009. Photo: AP
Richard and Mayumi Heene leave court after sentencing in Fort Collins, Colorado, in December 2009. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE