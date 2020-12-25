Neverland became Michael Jackson’s favourite retreat and famously featured a zoo, a railway and theme park rides. File photo: AFP
Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold for reported US$22 million, a huge discount
- Sale comes more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property
- In 2015, the asking price was US$100 million and in 2017 it was re-listed for US$67 million
Topic | Fame and celebrity
