Passengers queue for check-in at Gatwick airport in West Sussex, England. Photo: PA via AP
US requires negative coronavirus test from UK travellers amid new strain fears
- Passengers from the UK will need to get negative virus tests within three days of their trip and provide the results to the airline
- The US is the latest country to announce travel curbs because of a new Covid-19 variant that is spreading in Britain
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
