Passengers queue for check-in at Gatwick airport in West Sussex, England. Photo: PA via AP Passengers queue for check-in at Gatwick airport in West Sussex, England. Photo: PA via AP
Passengers queue for check-in at Gatwick airport in West Sussex, England. Photo: PA via AP
World /  United States & Canada

US requires negative coronavirus test from UK travellers amid new strain fears

  • Passengers from the UK will need to get negative virus tests within three days of their trip and provide the results to the airline
  • The US is the latest country to announce travel curbs because of a new Covid-19 variant that is spreading in Britain

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:28pm, 25 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Passengers queue for check-in at Gatwick airport in West Sussex, England. Photo: PA via AP Passengers queue for check-in at Gatwick airport in West Sussex, England. Photo: PA via AP
Passengers queue for check-in at Gatwick airport in West Sussex, England. Photo: PA via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE