A vehicle on fire after an explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. Photo: The Tennessean via AP
Christmas morning blast: vehicle explodes in US city of Nashville
- Three people were taken to hospital, with several other vehicles destroyed and buildings damaged in what police call an ‘intentional act’
- The incident has prompted a large-scale investigation by the FBI and other federal authorities
Topic | Terrorism
