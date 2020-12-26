A vehicle on fire after an explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. Photo: The Tennessean via AP A vehicle on fire after an explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. Photo: The Tennessean via AP
Christmas morning blast: vehicle explodes in US city of Nashville

  • Three people were taken to hospital, with several other vehicles destroyed and buildings damaged in what police call an ‘intentional act’
  • The incident has prompted a large-scale investigation by the FBI and other federal authorities

Topic |   Terrorism
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:40am, 26 Dec, 2020

