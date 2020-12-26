A woman shops at a frozen food section at a store in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE A woman shops at a frozen food section at a store in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
A woman shops at a frozen food section at a store in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Covid-19 success means it will overtake US economy by 2028: think tank

  • The Covid-19 pandemic and corresponding economic fallout have tipped the US-China rivalry in Beijing’s favour, says the Centre for Economics and Business Research
  • Japan will remain the world’s third-biggest economy, in dollar terms, until the early 2030s when it will be overtaken by India, think tank says

Updated: 9:34am, 26 Dec, 2020

