A woman shops at a frozen food section at a store in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Covid-19 success means it will overtake US economy by 2028: think tank
- The Covid-19 pandemic and corresponding economic fallout have tipped the US-China rivalry in Beijing’s favour, says the Centre for Economics and Business Research
- Japan will remain the world’s third-biggest economy, in dollar terms, until the early 2030s when it will be overtaken by India, think tank says
Topic | China economy
A woman shops at a frozen food section at a store in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE