A person receives the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: AFP
US doctor has severe allergic reaction to Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine: report
- A doctor in Boston said he felt dizzy and had a racing heart almost immediately after getting his vaccine shot, according to a New York Times report
- It is the first severe reaction publicly linked to Moderna’s vaccine, which is in its first week of a roll-out across the US
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
