Late Indian-American preacher Ravi Zacharias committed sex abuse, his ministry confirms

  • US-based Christian organisation RZIM calls for other potential victims to come forward after discovering its founder sexually assaulted spa workers in Atlanta
  • Zacharias, an influential Christian apologist, died in May this year, with figures including US Vice-President Mike Pence speaking at his memorial service

Associated Press and Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 1:53pm, 26 Dec, 2020

Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias died on May 19, 2020, at the age of 74 in Atlanta. Photo: Handout Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias died on May 19, 2020, at the age of 74 in Atlanta. Photo: Handout
Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias died on May 19, 2020, at the age of 74 in Atlanta. Photo: Handout
