Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias died on May 19, 2020, at the age of 74 in Atlanta. Photo: Handout
Late Indian-American preacher Ravi Zacharias committed sex abuse, his ministry confirms
- US-based Christian organisation RZIM calls for other potential victims to come forward after discovering its founder sexually assaulted spa workers in Atlanta
- Zacharias, an influential Christian apologist, died in May this year, with figures including US Vice-President Mike Pence speaking at his memorial service
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
