US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump angry at US fashion magazines for not featuring Melania on a single cover
- The president retweeted a post that said ‘elitist snobs in the fashion press’ were snubbing the ‘most elegant first lady in American history’
- Trump fans have accused the US press of revealing their liberal bias by granting Michelle Obama 12 magazine covers in her two terms as first lady
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump. Photo: AFP