US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images / TNS US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Millions of Americans risk losing unemployment benefits as Donald Trump refuses to sign aid bill

  • Without Trump’s signature, about 14 million people could lose those extra benefits, according to Labour Department data
  • Trump’s refusal to sign prompted sharp rebuke from Joe Biden, who called on the outgoing Republican president to act immediately

Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:37am, 27 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images / TNS US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE