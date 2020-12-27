US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Millions of Americans risk losing unemployment benefits as Donald Trump refuses to sign aid bill
- Without Trump’s signature, about 14 million people could lose those extra benefits, according to Labour Department data
- Trump’s refusal to sign prompted sharp rebuke from Joe Biden, who called on the outgoing Republican president to act immediately
