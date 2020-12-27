Investigators walk near the scene of an explosion Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: AP Investigators walk near the scene of an explosion Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: AP
Person of interest reportedly identified in Nashville Christmas Day explosion

  • The blast was preceded by a warning coming from the vehicle, which ordered bystanders: ‘If you can hear this message, evacuate now’
  • More than US$300,000 has been raised as a reward for information leading to the arrest of the party or parties behind the blast

Updated: 4:13am, 27 Dec, 2020

