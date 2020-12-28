Dr. Anthony Fauci prepares to receive his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on December 22. Photo: Reuters
Worst days of the coronavirus pandemic could still be ahead, says Dr Anthony Fauci
- The US has reported 63,000 confirmed deaths from coronavirus in December – the highest monthly death rate since the pandemic began
- ‘The incline of cases that we have experienced as we have gone into the late fall and soon-to-be-early winter, it is really quite troubling,’ said Fauci
