US government shutdown averted as Donald Trump signs pandemic aid bill

  • Trump called the bill a ‘disgrace’ last week, wanted Congress to approve US$2,000 stimulus payments
  • US president said he signed bill to ‘restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:23am, 28 Dec, 2020

US President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Reuters US President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Reuters
