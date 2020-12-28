US President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Reuters
US government shutdown averted as Donald Trump signs pandemic aid bill
- Trump called the bill a ‘disgrace’ last week, wanted Congress to approve US$2,000 stimulus payments
- US president said he signed bill to ‘restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance’
