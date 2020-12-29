A recreational vehicle that exploded in Nashville, Tennesse, is seen on Christmas Day. Anthony Quinn Warner was allegedly behind the suicide bombing. Photo: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via Reuters
Terrorism
Suspected Nashville bomber Anthony Quinn Warner told neighbour ‘the world is never going to forget me’
- Investigators still seeking motive behind Christmas morning explosion that killed Quinn himself, injured three others and damaged dozens of buildings
- Before the incident, the 63-year-old computer consultant gave away his home and a vehicle, and said he was retiring
