Actress Lori Loughlin released after two months in jail for US college admissions scam

  • The Full House star paid half a million dollars in bribes to get her two daughters into the University of Southern California
  • Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are among the highest-profile defendants charged in the scheme

Associated Press
Updated: 5:15am, 29 Dec, 2020

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, leave federal court in Boston in April 2019. Photo: AP
