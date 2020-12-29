Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, leave federal court in Boston in April 2019. Photo: AP
US college admissions bribery scandal 2019
Actress Lori Loughlin released after two months in jail for US college admissions scam
- The Full House star paid half a million dollars in bribes to get her two daughters into the University of Southern California
- Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are among the highest-profile defendants charged in the scheme
