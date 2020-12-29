Vice-President Mike Pence speaks at an event at the White House on December 18. Photo: AP
US Presidential Election 2020
politico | Republican lawsuit may force Mike Pence’s hand in effort to overturn Donald Trump’s defeat
- The US vice-president is set to oversee certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College win next week
- This latest move by congressman Louie Gohmert could force Pence to publicly pick a side in Trump’s ongoing bid to challenge the election results
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Vice-President Mike Pence speaks at an event at the White House on December 18. Photo: AP